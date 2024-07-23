Lala Kent has officially apologized to David Arquette for being unfriendly on the set of their 2020 film, Spree.

“I apologize if I was not friendly to you on the set of Spree,” Kent, 33, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 22. “I’d like to point out I was on set with many people, you being one of them, who are well known, established actors. I am a girl on reality TV. I felt intimidated and a bit like I did not belong, all while being incredibly grateful for the opportunity. I’m sorry if that came off as an attitude. It was not my intent.”

Arquette, 52, shared his less-than-fond memories of working with the Vanderpump Rules star, while appearing on the Sunday, July 21, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. While he “didn’t really have any scenes with” Kent, the Scream alum “met [her] couple of times” and she was “not the friendliest to [him].”

Speaking off-the-cuff Sunday, Arquette told Cohen, 56, that Kent “gave me a little attitude. I felt a little attitude, know what I’m saying? I wasn’t trying to give an attitude. I was like, ‘Why am I getting attitude?’”

He recalled that his encounters with Kent felt “exactly” like he was filming scenes for Vanderpump Rules.

Released in January 2020, Spree starred Stranger Things’ Joe Keery as a rideshare driver who murders his passengers in an attempt to go viral on social media. Arquette played Keery’s father while Kent appeared as passenger Kendra Sheraton. Sasheer Zamata, Kyle Mooney and Mischa Barton also starred in the horror flick.

Following Arquette’s claims, his fans quickly took to social media to rally around him, with one user saying, “David Arquette seems like one of the nicest guys. Why in the world would she give attitude? She’s no actress, lol. And she’s not nice!”

Kent, meanwhile, is expecting her second daughter after undergoing an intrauterine insemination with a sperm donor. She celebrated her baby shower earlier this month in an ethereal Selkie minidress — the same design that she mocked her Vanderpump costar Ariana Madix for wearing in 2021.

The Give Them Lala author is also the mom of daughter Ocean, 3, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett. She announced her pregnancy in March and opened up the next month about having another daughter during an Amazon Live chat.

“With this baby, I was feeling all sorts of energy,” Kent said in April. “I felt like boy energy would’ve been nice to have in the house. But I love girl time. We’re a house full of girls right now.”