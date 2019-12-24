



There he is! Pregnant Malika Haqq shared the first ultrasound photo of her baby-to-be on Instagram.

“My angel,” the Dash Dolls alum, 36, captioned the Monday, December 23, social media upload.

Kylie Jenner commented, “Can’t wait to meet him.”

As for Khloé Kardashian, the Revenge Body host, 35, is already showering the little one with Christmas gifts ahead of his arrival.

“So this is what happens when you give my best friend your login to your registry,” Haqq said on her Instagram Story, showing off her packed Christmas tree. “She buys everything for Christmas. Ugh, I love you crazy. Love, Love. Love. Thank you Auntie Koko. My baby is so blessed.”

The Famously Single alum announced in September that she is expecting her first child. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life,” she captioned her Instagram reveal. “I’m pregnant! I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

Later that same month, Us Weekly confirmed the father of Haqq’s child, her ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis. The mom-to-be doesn’t plan to pressure the rapper, 32, to be involved in their son’s life, a source told Us exclusively at the time.

“Malika didn’t want to make O.T. part of her pregnancy journey unless he wanted to be involved,” the insider explained. “They are talking and feeling it out. He’s been getting more involved as her pregnancy has progressed.”

The former couple were first linked in 2017 and dated on and off for two years before ultimately splitting in June. They most recently met up in October to get manicures and pedicures together.

“[They were] not showing any PDA,” an onlooker told Us exclusively at the time. “[They] definitely seemed very comfortable with each other and were friendly and laughing a lot.”

The following month, Haqq revealed the sex of their baby-to-be on Instagram. “It’s A Boy!” she wrote alongside a bare baby bump shot. “I’m thankful to my baby boy and @BioOilUSA for my pregnancy glow.”