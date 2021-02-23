Coming to terms. Pregnant Mandy Moore is “leaning into the idea of surrender” as her birth plan shifts.

“My platelets have been dropping throughout pregnancy,” the This Is Us star, 36, said during the “Informed Pregnancy Podcast” on Monday, February 22. “It’s something I never thought about until I got, I’d say early to midway through my third trimester. They sort of started dropping pretty precipitously and fell below the threshold that would make it possible for me to do a home birth. Unfortunately, my plans have had to change.”

While the actress felt “malleable” at first and willing to “do whatever it takes” to welcome her and Taylor Goldsmith’s baby boy, she is now experiencing a “delayed reaction” to the switch-up.

“The grieving process about my plan not unfolding the way that I had hoped actually … it was a couple of weeks afterward that it really sort of sunk in,” the New Hampshire native explained. “Just caring about other people that were planning to do home births and feeling this weird tinge of jealousy. I know that sounds ridiculous, but I’m like, ‘Oh man, I’m happy for them, but I’m also kind of sad that I don’t get to have that experience that I was hoping for.’”

The singer revealed earlier this month that she has shifted her birth plan, writing via Instagram: “Weekend platelet drop at the hematologist. My platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy and it’s sadly altered my birth plan.”

The Princess Diaries star’s new plan is to get “the best of both worlds” by laboring at home, then going to the hospital for a midwife delivery. “I know [that’s] not the normal experience,” Moore said. “I’m incredibly grateful and, yes, things didn’t unfold the way that I wanted, but I say, that is the ultimate lesson of life and parenthood and the next chapter that we’re about to venture into. I’m really leaning into that and leaning into the idea of surrender and things are going to unfold exactly the way that they’re supposed to. And I trust that and I trust my body and I trust my team and I’m more or less just excited.”

The mom-to-be announced in September 2020 that she and Goldsmith, 35, are expecting their first child. “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

Moore and the Dawes frontman wed in November 2018 in Los Angeles. The Emmy nominee was previously married to rocker Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016.