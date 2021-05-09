Their future feminist! Meghan Markle opened up about preparing for the birth of her baby girl with Prince Harry and hinted at how the couple will raise their daughter.

“My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter,” the former actress, 39, gushed during a virtual speech for Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World on Saturday, May 8. “It’s a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world.”

While encouraging equity in vaccine distribution, Meghan shared a glimpse at what she and Harry, 36, hope their daughter’s life will look like. “When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward,” she said. “Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up and to set all of us up for a successful, equitable and compassionate tomorrow.”

The duo, who are already parents of 2-year-old son Archie, announced in February that they are expecting baby No. 2. They revealed during their March tell-all interview that the little one on the way is a girl and she is due in the summer.

“Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for?” Harry raved at the time. “We’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

Us Weekly exclusively reported in April that the prince has been “constantly doting” on Meghan during her pregnancy. “Harry is helping out around the house. He’s always such a supportive partner, but when Meghan is pregnant, Harry takes on the brunt of physical responsibilities, cooking for her and making her comfortable,” a source told Us at the time.

While the pair are “a little worried now that they will have two kids around versus just one,” their eldest child is prepared to step in where needed. According to an insider, “Archie knows he’ll be a big brother soon and is very excited to help.”

Ahead of his younger sister’s arrival, Archie celebrated his birthday with his parents — who encouraged fans to make donations toward global vaccine distribution for the occasion — on Thursday, May 6. “While Harry and Meghan are raising Archie to be grounded, they go the extra mile on his birthday,” a source told Us earlier this week. “They made [his] card themselves and wrote a sweet poem inside, splashed out on gifts — including outdoor toys — and have bought him the cutest birthday outfit!”