Agree to disagree! Nikki Bella’s fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, “doesn’t like” when she goes braless out and about, but the pregnant reality star doesn’t see that changing anytime soon.

“Happy Monday, everyone,” the Total Bellas star, 36, said on her Monday, June 8, Instagram Story while showing off her baby bump in a black dress. “Almost 32 weeks. Oh, my goodness, how crazy. … Can you believe you all get to find out the gender finally this Thursday?”

The California native went on to post a photo of her budding belly, writing, “I’m so in love.”

After sharing a throwback picture of herself in the “same dress” at a “totally different size,” Bella wrote, “Thank you @enzacosta I can still wear all my ribbed tank dresses. Artem doesn’t like how I don’t wear bras. One day! LOL! Sorry A!”

The E! personality announced in January that she and the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, are expecting their first child. “I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am!” the Incomparable co-author captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life!”

Later that same month, Bella wrote via Instagram that she was saying “goodbye to big sweatshirts and back to crop tops.”

She went on to tweet in February: “Well I’ve outgrown my bras (not like I wore them much anyways lol). Leaving the alphabet of two D’s to enter a whole new alphabet that terrfies [sic] me. Artem does not seem scared at all. Of course lol.”

The former professional wrestler has been documenting her other pregnancy symptoms via social media, from her swollen feet to her hair loss. Her twin sister, Brie Bella, is also pregnant and her due date is less than two weeks ahead of Nikki’s.

