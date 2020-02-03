Candid confession! Nikki Bella said that her baby bump isn’t the only thing that’s grown since her pregnancy announcement last month.

“Well I’ve outgrown my bras (not like I wore them much anyways lol),” the retired professional wrestler, 36, tweeted on Monday, February 3. “Leaving the alphabet of two D’s to enter a whole new alphabet that terrfies [sic] me. Artem [Chigvintsev] does not seem scared at all. Of course lol.”

Well I’ve outgrown my bras (not like I wore them much anyways lol) Leaving the alphabet of two D’s to enter a whole new alphabet that terrfies me… Artem does not seem scared at all. Of course lol. N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 3, 2020

The Total Bellas alum announced on Wednesday, January 29, that she and her twin sister, Brie Bella, are both pregnant and due less than two weeks apart.

“I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am!” Nikki wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!”

As for Chigvintsev, 37, he announced the news with a post of his own, reading, “I’m going to be a Dad ! We are so excited!”

The California native debuted her baby bump two days later during a lunch date with the Dancing With the Stars pro. The dad-to-be cradled her budding belly in a slideshow captioned, “Baby Daddy.”

The couple got engaged in November 2019 and shared the news last month. “Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc,” Nikki captioned her January Instagram reveal. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

Us Weekly broke the news in January 2019 that Nikki was dating the dancer following her split from her ex-fiancé, John Cena. The former couple split in July 2018.

“I just know deep down I want a baby,” Nikki explained of their breakup during a Total Bellas episode. “I want to be a mom and I feel like I can’t live the rest of my life not having one.”