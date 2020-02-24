Pregnant Nikki Bella showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram on Saturday, February 22, and admitted it was a struggle to fit into her little black dress.

“Getting ready because it’s gonna be Mama’s night out,” the 36-year-old captioned a series Instagram Stories videos as she prepped in her bathroom. “I can’t believe it fit into this dress. This was a struggle right now but I did, even though my boobs are so big it’s causing big gaps [on the sides]. But I feel like I’m gonna tear this dress. It looks good, right? My bump has gotten so much bigger literally since Thursday. All right, I’m going with it. I’m gonna do it.”

The Total Bellas star, who got engaged to former Dancing With the Stars professional Artem Chigvintsev on January 3, revealed last month that they are expecting their first child together. Her twin sister, Brie Bella, also announced that she’s pregnant and expecting baby no. 2 with husband Daniel Bryan. The pair share 2-year-old daughter Birdie.

“I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life,” Nikki wrote in an Instagram post on January 29. “I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!

Referring to her pregnant sibling, she added, “This life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do lol and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side. You have already been the best teacher!”

On Valentine’s Day, the former WWE wrestler paid tribute to her fiancé, who she met when they partnered on DWTS in 2017 while she was engaged to John Cena.

“Throwback to when we locked up our hopes for the future in Germany,” she captioned a photo of Chigvintsev, 37, as he held a padlock near the Love Locks Bridge in Cologne. “It’s been a rollercoaster ride I know. Your patience, love, support, faith, and strength have made me fall more in love with you everyday.”

“Our relationship isn’t perfect, no ones is, but it’s ours, and I love it!” she added. “Love doing life with you, even when it gets hard. Thank you for putting up with me lol. I know we are on the right path God has planned for us. Love you my A!”

Us Weekly broke the news that the couple were dating in January 2019, eight months after she and Cena, 42, ended their six-year relationship.