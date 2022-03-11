One year after Tori Roloff suffered a miscarriage, the Little People, Big World star is reflecting on her pregnancy loss.

“It’s been exactly one year since we found out we lost our sweet baby,” the pregnant reality star, 30, captioned a Thursday, March 10, Instagram photo. “I still haven’t fully recovered from that experience, and to be honest, I don’t know that I ever will.”

The TLC personality called her miscarriage the “hardest thing [she’s] ever had to face,” adding, “I really could not have gotten through it without God’s promise, or my husband, [Zach Roloff], and [our] kids, [son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah, 2].”

The Oregon native went on to recall a sermon she heard while wondering whether she and Zach, 31, “would ever be blessed with another” baby.

“I remember praying every night to not be forgotten,” Tori explained. “I sit here typing this one year later and VERRRRRY pregnant with a healthy baby. I wasn’t forgotten. I am so grateful for God’s goodness and the gift we’ve been given after such a time of grief. I’ve been so much more appreciative of the aches and pains of pregnancy because I’ve realize[d] just how much of a gift it truly is.”

The photographer announced her pregnancy news in November 2021, eight months after she shared her pregnancy loss with her Instagram followers.

“I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment,” she captioned the March 2021 reveal. “I’ve never felt so sad, angry and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

Three months later, Tori exclusively told Us Weekly that she and Zach were “still hopeful” about conceiving another child.

“Until then, we’re just kind of happy where we are,” she added in the June 2021 interview, noting that adoption is “definitely” on the table.

Zach chimed in, “I’ve always thought parents that have the heart for adoption or for foster care, I respect and adore them. I think those parents are amazing. It’s not something we’ve necessarily talked about, but those parents that do that, I think it’s incredible.”

Now that baby No. 3 is on the way, the expectant star is “extremely anxious,” she told her Instagram followers in November 2021.

“I feel like I will [worry] until I’m holding [the] baby,” she wrote via Stories at the time. “Miscarriage is such a thief of joy and I’ve really tried hard to enjoy this pregnancy.”

