It’s all happening! Lala Kent went into labor with her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett on Sunday, March 14.

The producer, 49, shared a photo of the Vanderpump Rules alum, 30, being hooked up to IVs in the hospital via Instagram. She was pictured lying in a hospital bed with her hand resting on her bump.

“And so it begins………” he captioned the post.

Kent’s costars flocked to the comments to wish her well in her delivery.

“I woke up thinking about y’all!!!!!!! Ahhhhh,” Stassi Schroeder wrote.

Emmett replied, “thank you!!”

Her husband, Beau Clark, also weighed in, writing, “Sooooo exciting!!!!!!”

Brittany Cartwright responded to the post with several emojis, including clapping hands and red hearts. She added, “yay!!!!!!”

Katie Maloney, for her part, wrote, “So excited! Sending positive vibrations!!!” She added four hearts to the comment.

Kristen Doute also commented on Emmett’s Instagram post, writing, “I love you guys so much!! Sending you all of our love!! I can’t wait.”

Days before going into labor, the Utah native shared a glimpse of her elaborate maternity shoot, which featured several different looks. Kent posed mostly nude with a desert backdrop, sporting a silky white robe with both her belly and breasts covered by only her hands. In other photos, she wore a sheer cape with high-neck detail while she cradled her baby bump.

Kent and Emmett announced in September that they were expecting their first child together.

“Today is my 30 birthday and I can’t think of any other way to celebrate than with you guys coming through your headphones and speakers,” she said during an episode of the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast. “I had the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too … I am pregnant.”

The Florida native chimed in, “Lala Kent, a soon-to-be mother!”

The same month, Kent and Emmett announced that they were having a baby girl, which surprised the makeup mogul. “It was a bit of an adjustment,” she told Us Weekly.

Kent regularly documented aspects of her pregnancy for followers. She shared several nude selfies and a few workout videos. Speaking with Us after revealing the sex of her first child, Kent said she didn’t want to share too much with fans but would be open to filming her birth.

“It’s something you’ll have forever,” she said at the time.

While this is Emmett’s first child with Kent, he is already a father to daughters London, 10, and Rylee, 7, with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.