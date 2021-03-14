Loving life! Princess Eugenie shared a new picture of her 1-month-old son, August, while ringing in her first Mother’s Day.

“I’m so excited to be August’s mum and as you can see I’m enjoying my first Mother’s Day,” the British royal family member, 30, captioned a Sunday, March 14, Instagram post. “I’m also celebrating my beautiful Mumma, [Sarah Ferguson], with this picture of us from March 1990. You’ve taught me so much. Happy Mother’s Day to all.”

In the social media upload, the little one rested on a blanket beside yellow flowers. He wore bunny slippers, whale-patterned pants, a white sweater and a matching hat.

The England native’s mom, Sarah Ferguson, held her youngest daughter in the second slide. (The Duchess of York, 61, is also the mother of Princess Beatrice with ex-husband Prince Andrew.)

Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, announced in September 2020 that their first child was on the way. “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021,” the then-pregnant star captioned her Instagram reveal.

August arrived five months later. The new mom shared a sweet black-and-white shot of herself and Brooksbank, 34, holding the infant’s hand February 9. She revealed her baby boy’s sex in the Instagram post by captioning it with blue heart emojis.

“We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank,” she wrote alongside family photos later that same week. “Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣”

The pictures were snapped by the pair’s “wonderful midwife,” she went on to write, adding, “Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy.”

Ahead of August’s arrival, Ferguson exclusively told Us Weekly that Eugenie would make a “present” mom. The Finding Sarah author explained in January: “She is incredibly empathetic and will be a great mother. She is a very strong and determined person, always looking for the truth in all she does.”

The duchess’ eldest daughter, 32, became a stepmom in July 2020 when she wed Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi.

“This year, I had the great honor to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favorite stories at bedtime,” Beatrice told the Evening Standard of her relationship with Christopher, 5, earlier this month. “Reading stories over this last year has been the best form of adventure from the safety of our own homes.”