An emotional update. Heather Dubrow got candid about her infertility struggles on social media and looked to her fans going through the same struggle.

“It’s that time of the year again when I pay for my 2 frozen embryos,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 54, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 16. “I cry, sit in it for a bit, take a deep breath, pay the bill and wait until next year. Anyone else have this moment? I will talk about this on the podcast soon … curious what any of you do with your embryos?”

Alongside the post, the Bravo personality uploaded a picture of her receipt for the payment of her two embryos at her reproductive center, which cost her a total of $800. She jokingly added that her eggs’ “rent has gone up” since she originally froze them in 2021, which was only $700 at the time.

The New York native has been married to Terry Dubrow since 1999. The couple began to expand their family three years later with the help of IVF and welcomed their twins, son Nicholas and daughter Max, in November 2003. Their second daughter, Kat, arrived three years later in October 2006. Youngest daughter Coco was born in December 2010.

The twosome have cheered on their little ones by showing off their accomplishments via social media and on their respective shows over the years. In June 2020, Max publicly came out as bisexual and had her parents’ full support.

The “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast host exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her eldest daughter’s big moment and how she got permission from her daughter to share the news with the world.

“She was only worried that my caption was good,” Heather told Us at the time. “I think she was just at the spot where she was ready. She wanted to live out and open and live her truth.“

The following year, the Dubrow family rallied their support around Kat when she came out as a lesbian.

“It’s really important that we provide an environment of unconditional love and acceptance for our children and let them know that humans come in all different colors, genders, sexualities,” Heather wrote via Instagram in February 2022. “Once we start appreciating this and practicing inclusion, love and acceptance, the better off we will all be.

That same month, the Dubrow Diet coauthor gave Us an inside look into her and Terry’s parenting style.

“With our kids we’ve sort of taken the approach [of], ‘Look we’ve given you all the tools. We trust you. And until you prove otherwise, we’re going to just continue to trust you,” she said. “It has served us.”