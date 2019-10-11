



Ready for babies? Rihanna hilariously addressed speculation that she was expecting a child with her boyfriend, Hassan Jameel.

In a one-on-one interview with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the Fenty Beauty mogul revealed whether she was interested in having children in the near future.

“Rihanna, do you hope to have a baby soon?” Wintour, 69, asked in a video interview published on Thursday, October 9.

“I don’t think about stuff like that. But, I don’t know … God’s plan,” the November cover star, 31, replied with a laugh. “I look forward to all of the pregnancy rumors after this interview.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna confirmed that she is “dating.” She that she has been “in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well.”

The Barbados native recently sparked pregnancy speculation following her appearance at her 5th annual Diamond Ball in September. Speaking to Essence at the event, she talked about her plans to conceive.

“I’m a black woman. I came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman,” she said. “And I’m going to give birth to a black woman.”

She continued, “My mother is an incredible example of how to fight through obstacles in life. I’m sure her mom taught her that and that’s how I’m going to be. We are impeccable, we’re special. We’re special and the world is going to have to deal with that.”

Fans also speculated about the possibility of Rihanna being pregnant across social media.

Before this, Rihanna spoke with Ocean’s 8 costar Sarah Paulson for Interview magazine in June about her desire to have children. She said that she wanted to become a mother “more than anything in life.”

Rihanna has been dating Jameel, a Saudi businessman, since 2017. A source told Us Weekly exclusively that the duo “understand each other very well and their personalities mesh well together.”

The insider also noted that “they’re both so different, but it works for them.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!