Rob Kardashian responded to his ex Blac Chyna’s accusations that he is to blame for their 3-year-old daughter Dream’s “severe” burns.

“The health, safety and well-being of Dream is and has always been Rob’s top priority,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s lawyer, Marty Singer, tells Us Weekly in a statement. “Rob’s current nanny of the last two years has a high-risk pregnancy and [is] in the process of leaving his employment at will. Unfortunately, Dream has had two accidents in the last month while with this nanny. Rob treated Dream appropriately and Chyna was informed.”

When the incidents were investigated by the Department of Children & Family Services and the police, “Rob fully cooperated [and] has every reason to believe that there will be no findings of safety issues in his home,” the statement went on to read. “It should be noted that on multiple occasions third parties have called on DCFS to visit Chyna’s home for treatment of Dream and within the last month, Dream has arrived to Rob from Chyna with many unexplained injuries including rashes, cuts, bruises and a dislocated arm. Just this past Saturday, while Chyna was claiming that she was so concerned about Dream’s safety, Chyna posted a video on Instagram depicting 3-year-old Dream on her 7-year-old brother [King’s] back while he was jumping on a trampoline.”

The E! personality, 33, who shares joint physical and legal custody of his toddler with the Lashed creator, 31, has been seeking primary custody of Dream since January and “has had grave concerns about his daughter’s safety in Chyna’s care,” Singer says. “[He] is grateful for the brave witnesses who have come forward to testify regarding the danger which Chyna presents their daughter in her home.”

The Arthur George creator’s motion was set to be heard Tuesday, March 24, but has been moved due to the coronavirus spread.

Rob’s response comes hours after Chyna claimed Dream suffered two burns on her legs while in her father’s care — a first-degree burn in late February and a second-degree burn from a lightbulb on Saturday, March 21.

“Chyna has since learned that the nanny who was allegedly watching Dream when she was burned both times will no longer work for Rob,” the Real Blac Chyna star’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, said in a statement on Wednesday, March 25. “While that development is a good start, Chyna will do everything within her power to ensure Dream’s safety during her visitations with her father. At a minimum, this will include Chyna’s approval of Rob’s new nanny. Chyna still wants her daughter to be allowed visitations with her father. However, she also of course wants to ensure that Dream is never burned again (or injured by other neglectful conduct) while visiting her father.”

The Rob & Chyna alums welcomed their daughter in November 2016 and split the following month.

In December 2019, Chyna, who also shares her son with Tyga, told Us exclusively about her “really good” coparenting relationships with Kardashian and the rapper, 30. “I’m definitely grateful for both my baby fathers,” she gushed at the time. “They do give me that break so I can rejuvenate myself as a woman and just get back focus.”

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez

