Hoppy holidays with his kiddos! Roger Mathews celebrated Easter with his two children and his girlfriend, Danielle Miele.

When Meilani, 5, and Greyson, 3, woke up on Sunday, April 12, they were surprised with baskets from the Easter Bunny — as well as leftover fur scattered around their dad’s house.

The Jersey Shore star, 44, found a note for them, reading, “Just wanted to drop you a quick little note to thank you for my treats! They will definitely help with giving that extra boost of energy! I have lots of baskets to deliver! Love, The Easter Bunny.”

After checking out their candy haul and eating homemade pancakes, Meilani and Greyson dressed in their Easter best and waited for Miele to arrive. Once she came over, the little ones ran around in the yard doing an Easter egg hunt.

Mathews shares his two kids with his ex-wife, Jenni “JWoww” Farley. He and the Rules According to JWoww star, 33, split in September 2018 after three years of marriage and have been coparenting their brood ever since.

“Coparenting has been getting much easier and we have a very friendly relationship and do things as a family together which makes the kids very happy,” the New Jersey native told Page Six seven months after they called it quits. “Wish [Jenni] nothing but positive things.”

He and the New York native celebrated Meilani’s 5th birthday together in July 2019, alongside Farley’s boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello.

The Snooki & JWoww alum opened up about maintaining such an amicable dynamic that same month, telling Us Weekly exclusively at the time: “It doesn’t really become an issue until, like, someone acknowledges it. It’s very fluid. … If you make it just a natural setting, I feel like the kids will just adapt to it. If you acknowledge certain things, they acknowledge it. I just try to make everything very organic and as normal as possible.

The former couple tied the knot in 2015, one year after welcoming Meilani. She became a big sister in 2016 when Greyson arrived.

For more on Mathews’ Easter fun with his kids, watch the video above.