Reunited and it feels so good! Ronnie Ortiz-Magro spent time with his and Jen Harley’s 2-year-old daughter, Ariana, after restraining order drama with his ex.

“That seat looks so weird empty,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 34, captioned a Monday, May 4, Instagram Story photo of his daughter’s empty car seat. “I think I need to put someone in there.”

In the next slide, the reality star showed Ariana “cranky as usual” behind him. “Doesn’t miss a beat,” the New York native wrote. “I love her.”

Ortiz-Magro documented the rest of his and Ariana’s day, from fake-vacuuming the house and dumping plastic groceries out of a cart to pushing a baby in a stroller and reading books before bed.

“I don’t think I’m moving anytime soon,” the MTV personality captioned a photo of his little one sleeping on his chest. “Hold my calls.”

He and Harley, 32, welcomed Ariana in April 2018. In October 2019, Ortiz-Magro was arrested after an alleged altercation with the Las Vegas native and was charged with seven misdemeanors, including domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment and two counts of resisting arrest. Ortiz-Magro denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges the following month.

The Famously Single alum was issued an emergency protective order against her ex at the time of his arrest and Ortiz-Magro missed his daughter “every single minute” they weren’t together, a source told Us Weekly exclusively in April. “He can’t wait until he is legally able to be with her again,” the inside added.

On Friday, May 1, Us confirmed that the Celebrity Fear Factor alum accepted a plea deal. Ortiz-Magro pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest, according to Rob Wilcox, spokesman for the L.A. City Attorney’s Office. He was placed on probation for 36 months and must serve 30 days of community labor in his state of residence, Nevada, and is also required to pay $20,000 to the Jewish Family Services of L.A., a women’s shelter in Los Angeles. The Jersey Shore star must also abide by the three-year protection order in the case and complete a 52-week domestic violence program in Nevada.