Rooney Mara Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Fiance Joaquin Phoenix

Next chapter! Rooney Mara is pregnant and expecting her and fiancé Joaquin Phoenix’s first child, Us Weekly confirms.

“Rooney is about six months along,” a source tells Us. “Joaquin is great and has been accompanying her to appointments.”

Us broke the news in July 2019 that the couple are engaged, two months after the actress, 35, was seen sporting a large diamond ring.

She and the Joker star, 45, who were first linked in 2016, keep their relationship low-key, an insider told Us at the time, explaining, “They don’t really like to go out. They mainly just like to be with each other as the two of them. They’re in their own bubble.”

While the pair are notoriously private, the actor gushed about Mara in October 2019. “She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet,” the Oscar winner told Vanity Fair at the time. “We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online.”

Phoenix gave a sweet nod to his former Her costar when he accepted his Golden Globe three months later. “Somewhere here, I don’t know where, is a filthy dragon, and I want to rip its wings off and fasten a blanket and sleep with it forever,” he told the New York native during his acceptance speech, referring to her role in The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. “I love you.”

Mara welcomed a new niece in May 2019 when her older sister, Kate Mara, gave birth to her and Jamie Bell‘s daughter. (The Rocketman star, 34, also shares his 6-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Evan Rachel Wood.)

“We had a baby a couple weeks ago,” the American Horror Story alum, 37, captioned her daughter’s Instagram debut. “Here are her feet.”

While she and Bell are also a private couple, the actor did speak about his baby girl later that same month, telling Extra: “It’s kind of jumping back into the trenches a little bit. We’re very happy everyone is doing well. It’s great. So much stuff I have forgotten already, I’m kind of having to catch up again.”