Russell Dickerson and Kailey Dickerson have welcomed their second baby after a previous miscarriage.

“Radford Arthur Dickerson 10•1•23. Lil Rad man made his way into the world 17 hours after the show in Kansas City,” Russell, 33, and Kailey, 33, captioned a joint Instagram announcement on Saturday, October 7. “Dad was dropped-off at the hospital on the tour bus and all. But we made it! Lil Rad is a dream baby and Rem is obsessed with being a super big brother!”

Radford — who was born 10 days early — weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces and 20.5 inches upon his birth, per the couple’s announcement.

Several of Russell’s country music peers congratulated the new family of four in the comments.

“He’s perfection. He’s already so Rad!!! ❤️,” Lauren Alaina wrote.

Russell had been performing his Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour across the country, but Kailey and Remington have not been able to make every show due to schedules and her pregnancy.

“I usually FaceTime my wife, Kailey, and my son, Remington, to say hi if they aren’t out on the road with me that weekend,” Russell exclusively told Us Weekly last month of his pre-show rituals. “Playing live shows is one of the best parts of my job; there’s really nothing like it. I love feeling that energy in the room each night, and meeting the RD Fam in person is always special.”

While music is Russell’s passion, he loves being able to come home to Kailey and their kids. The couple, who wed in 2013, announced in April that they were expecting a rainbow baby.

“God gave me a…. BOY! So grateful we get to tell you Remington is going to be a big brother this fall!! 🎉🎉,” Russell and Kailey captioned a joint Instagram photo of a positive pregnancy test.

Less than one year earlier, Kailey suffered a pregnancy loss in September 2022.

“It felt like drowning and trying to swim towards sun to find the surface. I didn’t know if I’d ever share this, but something about going into this next year, I needed to leave this news in 2022,” Kailey wrote via Instagram two months later in December 2022. “The loss; however, is something that will always be written into our story. I know I’ll share more about it when I’m ready, but for now, and for the last several months, I’m holding these two extra close.”

Russell and Kailey met while college students at Belmont University and have become one another’s No. 1 supporters.

“My wife has been with me since the early SUV days. She actually shot the music video for ‘Yours.’ She shot the album cover for the Yours EP and full-length album, has driven countless miles, set up merch, taken all the meet and greet pictures and more,” the “God Gave Me a Girl” singer previously told Us in October 2017. “So yeah, that’s definitely inspiring to write a record about.”

Three years later, they welcomed firstborn Remington in September 2020.