Aoki Lee Simmons feels proud of how she handled her public drama with her father, Russell Simmons, earlier this year.

“I don’t regret it,” Aoki, 21, told Teen Vogue in her cover story, which was published on Tuesday, September 12, referring to her decision to call out her dad online. “Part of it was already out there. There were reasons I thought it was reasonable to publish because it was playing out in, like, a silent bubble.”

Aoki’s family made headlines in June when her older sister, Ming Lee Simmons, shared a Father’s Day tribute to their mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, without addressing Russell, 65. (Russell and Kimora, 48, were married from 1998 to 2009.)

Russell subsequently took to Instagram, seemingly alleging that Kimora interfered in his relationship with his kids. “Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children and start asking mothers why he had to fight at all,” read a quote he shared at the time.

Related: Russell Simmons’ Drama With Daughters Ming Lee and Aoki Lee: What to Know Russell Simmons’ drama with his two daughters, Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons, started a Father’s Day snub and turned into a social media brawl. The family feud started in June 2023 after Ming Lee posted a tribute for her mom, Kimora Lee Simmons, on Father’s Day, subtly shading her father. (Kimora and Russell […]

Aoki later chimed in, publicly refuting Russell’s claims. “My father is not well, for years, he needs help and won’t accept that he refuses to acknowledge he is not himself,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram note, posting screenshots of their past texts. “He has threatened and bullied my sister, my grandma … He lashes out at ANYONE who does not say, ‘Ooh Russell everything is fine.’ Well it’s not fine.”

Aoki even accused her father of verbal abuse, which Russell has denied. Kimora, for her part, fervently supported her daughter speaking out via her Instagram Story.

Russell issued a public apology to both Aoki and Ming, 23, later that month. “God is testing you a little bit, it’s OK, be strong,” he wrote via Instagram. “They are called growing pains … as you know, we grow through adversity and struggle … you read my books and heard me preach your whole childhood … reach back to old lessons and remember to remember ‘smile and breathe’ ❤️ ‘smile and breathe’ … you are the watchers of this world … so let go … be at ease.”

Related: Former Celebs Couples' Honest Quotes About Coparenting Making it work amid a pandemic! Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani and more former couples have been coparenting their kids while quarantining amid the coronavirus spread. The Bush frontman admitted in April 2020 that the transition has been “tricky.” “I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma,” the “Glycerine” singer said […]

He continued: “God is driving and he is working on you ❤️. DEEPLY sorry for being frustrated and yelling … but know this … there are no conditions … for sure I love you guys more than I love myself.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

In her Teen Vogue cover story — her first with a major magazine — Aoki further noted that she’s chosen to ignore the misogynist comments she received after the scandal. “If you don’t look at it, it’s not at all real,” she explained, adding that she has learned to cope with not being close to her dad. “[A celebrity I recently met was] like, ‘Oh, I saw your thing. I did the same thing when I was, like, 20, and it was fine.’”

Aoki insisted hers is a “normal family” despite their public drama. She declined to comment on the multiple sexual misconduct claims made against her father, which he has also denied. (Russell was accused of assault by 18 women in 2018.)