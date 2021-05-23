Worth it. Sadie Robertson shared a peek into how she’s dealing with postpartum life after giving birth to her daughter, Honey, earlier this month.

“Life update bc Instagram can be misleading at times: I am definitely still in the healing process. Haven’t really moved in the past 2+ days, and [have] been receiving lots of help from my amazing husband and the grandmas,” the Duck Dynasty star, 23, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, May 21.

She continued, “However I have had the best cuddles ever from the snuggle bug 😍. I will say postpartum has been so special in a million ways (truly), but the pain is real and can’t just be ignored. Learning to be still and accept help so that I can be the best mom I can to my baby girl.”

The Louisiana native welcomed her daughter, Honey James Huff, with her husband, Christian Huff, on May 11.

“We saw a million little miracles yesterday — the best one being this girl right here,” she wrote via Instagram the following day. “Honey 💛 The pure goodness of God. Story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness.”

A week after giving birth, she shared a list of lessons she’d learned from her daughter.

“[One] week and you’ve officially changed me for the better. I’ve learned that before I ever get to really teach you a thing you will teach me a million,” the Live Fearless author wrote via Instagram. “To see a miracle you have to go through a moment of desperation, fear and even pain, but none of those feelings compare to the gratitude of receiving the miracle.”

Robertson announced her pregnancy in October 2020 with an Instagram photo of her and her husband holding up ultrasound images. Two months later, she revealed that she first felt like a mom while battling COVID-19 early in her pregnancy during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“I knew I needed to go to the hospital, and typically [I would not have]. Like, I’ll just recover. I’ll be fine. But in that moment, I was like, ‘No. We have to make sure the baby’s OK,’” she said. “It [was] not really about me. It was more about her and getting health for her. So that was a really cool thing to go through even though it was hard.”