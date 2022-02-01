From one mom to another! Sadie Robertson turned to Alexa PenaVega for advice after welcoming her daughter, Honey, in May 2021.

“Soon after Honey was born, I debated whether I wanted to post pictures of her,” the Duck Dynasty alum, 24, writes of her now-8-month-old in Who Are You Following? Pursuing Jesus in a Social Media Obsessed World, published on Tuesday, February 1. “I had seen many celebrities hide their kids and so I thought that was probably the route to go. I ended up texting one of my good friends Alexa PenaVega, who is a well-known actress, for advice because I had seen her sharing her kids on social media.”

The former reality star asked PenaVega, who is the mother of Ocean, 5, Kingston, 2, and Rio, 8 months, about her “process … sharing family pictures online.”

The Louisiana native recalled, “She answered, ‘We asked ourselves. “How do we best represent the kingdom on Earth?” After all, we want to do that in evert aspect of our lives. We want to shine a light on biblical values like family and set an example for faith-based families.’”

Robertson followed the 33-year-old actress’ lead and began documenting Honey’s life on Instagram, showing the little one babbling, taking her first steps and more.

The Live on Purpose author also spoke candidly about the ups and downs of her postpartum journey, including the “extreme” anxiety she suffered from.

“I’m constantly trying to fight fear in my life. It was, like, so many emotions happening that I couldn’t really fight the fear like I normally do,” the “Whoa! That’s Good” podcast host explained through tears on a July 2021 episode. “All of a sudden I was just in a state of anxiety. I didn’t even realize that it was creeping up as much as it was. I didn’t even realize that those thoughts throughout the day were making me jittery, were making me have all these feelings of anxiety and were making my chest feel super tight, like, I couldn’t breathe.”

The actress told her husband, Christian Huff, that she was “so scared” about something bad happening to their little one.

“I didn’t understand how I could be so happy and so joyful, yet also experience so much fear. I realized that you don’t have to choose just one of those feelings,” the Live Original author concluded at the time. “You don’t have to choose fear and trade out all the joy. You don’t have to choose joy and trade out all the fear. It actually can go hand in hand.”