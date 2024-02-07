Scheana Shay offered more insight into husband Brock Davies‘ dynamic with his kids from his first marriage.

During the Tuesday, February 6, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Shay, 38, was asked whether Davies, 32, has been in touch with his oldest children, Winter and Eli.

“He did not see them when we were [in Australia last month]. He does get photos often and he is totally caught up on child support,” she explained. “But they are not ready to see him yet.”

The Vanderpump Rules star, who shares 2-year-old daughter Summer with Davies, also hinted that she isn’t interested in expanding their family again. When host Andy Cohen asked about the couple’s plans to have more kids, Shay noted that Davies “does” want more while she appeared to be less thrilled by the idea.

Just last month, Davies got emotional while explaining why he wasn’t able to see his kids during a trip to his native Australia.

“It is a very difficult situation. Based on my actions and my past and what my actions have caused for these kids — especially when they were younger — there was obviously trauma there that needed to be mended,” he shared on the January 12 episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast. “I need to keep turning up and show them that I am the dad that I want to be and that they want to be around.”

Davies first revealed on season 9 of Vanderpump Rules that a domestic dispute between him and his ex led to a tumultuous coparenting relationship.

“It is tough. My actions put me here and now I just need to keep being aware that I need to take my time with this and keep turning up [for my kids],” he continued in January before getting emotional. “I wish I could tell everyone we met up but it is going to take time. They are going from preschool to high school so there is a bunch of things changing in their life and I don’t want to be another one in there. They have a loving dad, a loving half sister and a beautiful home. Right now, that is not their priority and I understand that.”

The former rugby player continued: “There is a side of me that just wants to fight hard. But then there is another side that reminds me this is a tough balancing act. Actions have consequences. Just hearing you talk about it [reminds me] I have to keep doing what I am doing. I am happy with the changes I made in my life and I am really happy with that.”