Nearly speechless! Scott Disick gushed over his and Kourtney Kardashian’s “darling” daughter, Penelope, in a heartwarming post.

“My darling darling baby, I barely have words for what this little girl means to me,” the Talentless cofounder, 39, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 22, alongside a photo of Penelope, 10, sleeping. “Love ❤️ my peep.”

Disick — who also shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with the Poosh founder, 43 — has frequently paid tribute to his children via social media over the years, documenting their sweet bonding moments and giving them heartfelt shout-outs on their birthdays.

The Kardashians star honored his little girl with a particularly loving tribute in honor of her 9th birthday in July 2021.

“My life my love my everything. You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can’t express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you to much!!!!!!” Disick wrote via Instagram at the time. “And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die.”

In June 2019, Disick — who has publicly struggled with his 2015 breakup with Kardashian — exclusively told Us Weekly that their children are always the priority, no matter what is going on in their personal relationship.

“The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids,” he shared with Us at the time. ​”Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids.”

The New York native added: “They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way [to coparent]. “We still need to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together. Let’s raise these children together and that’s it.”

Still, Disick has admittedly had a difficult time adjusting to Kardashian’s relationship with her now-husband, Travis Barker, whom she began dating in late 2020. The couple got engaged in October 2021 and tied the knot — in three different ceremonies — the following year.

“It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it has become a huge adjustment losing her as sort of a best friend,” the Flip It Like Disick alum explained during a confessional on The Kardashians in April 2022. “Now we are really more coparents. I would say it is probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

Despite the turmoil in his relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, Disick remains dedicated to their children.

“All Scott talks about is his kids. … He’s always bringing them up in conversation when he’s not physically with them,” a source exclusively told Us in December 2021. “He’s definitely a very good father and cares and loves them so much. … He wants to be a good role model to them.”