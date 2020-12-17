Seven years after being the Bachelor, Sean Lowe poked fun at the fact that he and Catherine Giudici now have three children.

“These are my trophies from The Bachelor,” the Bachelorette alum, 37, captioned a Wednesday, December 16, Instagram post. “Would’ve preferred a cash prize but I’ll take it.”

In the social media upload, the Bachelor Nation members’ sons, Samuel, 4, and Isaiah, 2, leaned in to hug their little sister, Mia, 23 months. The toddler was all smiles in a blue bear onesie with a pink pacifier dangling from her neck.

Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky commented, “No fair. All I got was a lousy ended engagement.” (The Massachusetts native, 36, split from Roberto Martinez one year after his season 6 proposal.)

Giudici, 34, wed Lowe in January 2014 in California and previously told Us Weekly exclusively that life with their three little ones now “revolves around poop.”

The Washington native explained in September: “It’s always poop, and somehow we’ve never gotten sick or had pink eye. Knocking on wood. We have never gotten pink eye. [It’s a] constant s–t show.”

Her husband chimed in, “Before we have kids when you talk to other parents, it was always, ‘Oh, teens are such a blessing. It’s amazing. It’s a wonderful chapter,’ but they don’t tell you how exhausting having kids is and how little time you have for yourself. … They want you to join the club and they want you to be exhausted.”

While the former reality stars have “talked about adopting a fourth child,” their plans are still “up in the air,” Lowe exclusively told Us in June. “I don’t know if we’re done having biological children. I kind of hope that we are, because I think if we do end up adopting … that’d be a lot of kids.”

His wife will make “the ultimate decision,” he concluded at the time. “I will have to defer to her.”

While figuring out their future family plans, Lowe has been consistently trolling his three children on social media. After the For the Right Reasons author posted a photo of Mia cringing away from Santa Claus on Monday, December 14, an Instagram user wrote that the little one should be exempt from her dad’s teasing.

“No one is safe,” Lowe jokingly replied at the time.