Celeb moms also need their mothers every once in a while! Sharna Burgess opened up about how her “mum” has been there for her after she and Brian Austin Green welcomed their son in July.

“How it started … how it’s going,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, wrote via Instagram on Friday, December 2, alongside two sweet photos of her mom holding baby Zane.

“It really does take a village,” Burgess continued in her caption. “I have depended on my mum a lot these last few months and especially weeks with us moving house. Watching her be a Grandma to my son has been so beautiful. The memories and moments and sometimes unsolicited advice 😉 have all been exactly what I needed at the time.”

She added: “Mums just know things and I totally get that now. And she is LOVING her Grandma duties and her now big family filled with all the kids and all the animals and all the love,” concluding the emotional post by writing, “Deep gratitude for my Mums strength, ability and desire to move her whole life here to be with us. I love you Woo.”

Burgess’ fellow DWTS costar Sasha Farber appeared to appreciate the dancer’s sentiment, commenting, “❤️❤️❤️,” in the caption of the post.

The Australia native previously gave credit to her mom when gushing over her baby boy. “I now wholeheartedly understand everything my mother ever said to me about how a mother’s love is unlike any other,” Burgess wrote via Instagram in a post days after Zane’s birth. “You know, the whole ‘you’ll understand when you have kids’ thing parents say… I get it now.”

She concluded the heartfelt message with an emotional sentiment about her little one. “I will love him and worry for him to my last breath and beyond,” she penned. “Heaven is a place on earth and I have found it.”

While Burgess didn’t hesitate to praise her mother’s skills with her son in her latest upload, she previously opened up to Us Weekly about her own instincts as a new mom.

“You’re like, ‘What if I don’t know what to do? What if I don’t have an instinct? What if I drop him?’ You have all these insane, irrational fears,” she exclusively told Us in August about her worries before welcoming Zane. However, the Disney+ personality told Us, the “motherly instinct” kicks in. “And you just somehow know that to do,” she shared.

Burgess and Green, 49, have been dating since 2020. The Beverly Hills, 90210, alum is also dad to four more sons. He shares Kassius, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil, and Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, Journey, 6, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

The Transformers star, 36, came to visit her sons’ youngest half-sibling soon after his birth.

“She came in and got some Zane snuggle time,” Burgess exclusively told Us just weeks after delivering her baby boy. “Which was wonderful and really great to see.”