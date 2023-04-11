Coming together. Simon Cowell spent Easter with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, ex Terri Seymour and their children.

“Easter 2023 🐰🐣❤️💗💕,” Seymour, 50, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, April 11, alongside a series of photos from the blended brood’s celebration over the weekend. “Thank you @simoncowell & #LaurenSilverman we love you guys! 😘.”

In the group picture, the America’s Got Talent judge, 63, and Silverman, 45, posed alongside the entertainment reporter and her boyfriend, Clark Mallon. Also in the shot were Cowell’s 9-year-old son with Lauren, Eric, and her 17-year-old son, Adam, whom she shares with ex-husband Andrew Silverman. Seymour and Mallon’s 7-year-old daughter, Coco, also joined in on the fun.

The American Idol alum dated the former model for six years before calling it quits in 2008. Following their split, the pair remained on good terms and stayed close friends. Cowell moved on with Lauren in 2013 following her divorce from Andrew, who was also a friend of the record executive. Six months after going public with their relationship, Lauren gave birth to Eric.

The X-Factor creator exclusively told Us Weekly six years after becoming a father that he and his partner weren’t planning on expanding their family further.

“I think he’s quite happy being the only son right now,” Cowell explained in September 2019. “But we have a very, very close relationship. We’re like buddies.”

He continued: “I couldn’t imagine my life now without him. Life is so much easier with him. I don’t get stressed about stuff anymore. You want him to be happy.”

In August 2020, the British TV personality underwent surgery after sustaining a back injury from an electric bike accident in Malibu. Lauren was by his side throughout his recovery, with a source telling Us at the time that the Florida native was “making [Simon’s] favorite homemade Italian bean soup” while he was on the mend.

“The surgery he had needs to heal right, so he’s taking care to make sure that happens properly and will make a total recovery on it,” the insider noted at the time. “As bad as the accident was, he’s incredibly grateful because he knows it could have been much worse.”

Following his accident, Cowell revealed that he got emotional after his son compared him to the superhero Iron Man.

“I was so embarrassed about coming home looking about 100 [years old] because I couldn’t walk, and I have these metal rods in my back and these screws,” he shared with Extra in February 2021. “I said, ‘Lauren, I just don’t know how to explain it to [Eric].’ She obviously said something to him because he came in … and I was lying in bed and he said, ‘Daddy, you’re like Iron Man,’ and I thought that was the sweetest thing and it meant a lot.”

More than one year after his surgery, Us confirmed Cowell’s engagement to Lauren. He popped the question on Christmas Eve 2021.