Postpartum pride! Sophie Turner applauded Blake Lively’s comments about her post-baby body on Sunday, January 31.

“Yes @blakelively one more time for the people in the back,” the Game of Thrones alum, 24, wrote on her Instagram Story.

The Gossip Girl alum, 33, reposted the social media upload with heart emojis, calling Turner the “Queen of the North.”

The Los Angeles native, who shares daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 15 months, with Ryan Reynolds, wrote in a Saturday, January 30, Instagram Story post that she felt “insecure” following her youngest daughter’s birth.

“I put together a @lanvinofficial shirt and dress from @netaporter to make this pretty outfit,” the Age of Adaline star captioned a throwback photo of herself chatting with Jimmy Fallon. “Because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth. And so many clothes from stores didn’t fit either. So. Many. It doesn’t send a great message to women when their bodies don’t fit into what brands have to offer.”

Lively went on to write, “It’s alienating and confusing. And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back. That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby’s entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn’t fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect.”

In January 2020, she told Vanity Fair how she managed to balance workouts with motherhood.

“I woke up at 5 a.m., but mostly because I was doing momma duty with my girls,” Lively explained to the outlet at the time. “I would actually wake up and work out with my girls. So I would sort of use them as weights. Instead of wearing a weight vest, I got to wear my children.”

As for Turner, the actress welcomed her and Joe Jonas’ baby girl, Willa, in July 2020. Three months later, the Dark Phoenix star showed her post-baby body in an Instagram mirror selfie while wearing a “Vote” tee and jeans.

In November 2020, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that she and the Jonas Brothers member, 31, “are already trying to have another baby.” The insider explained, “They are really excited to expand their family. Having the baby has made them really close and want to have a large family together.”