Southern Charm alum Danni Baird is going to be a mom!

Baird, 39, shared the news via Instagram while wishing partner Nicholas Volz a happy birthday.

“Wishing the happiest of birthdays to this handsome Daddy-to-be @Nicholas.volz. I can’t imagine sharing this incredible journey with anyone other than you. I love you and have a suspicion that 39 just may be your best year yet xo,” she captioned a Thursday, October 26, carousel of Instagram photos, including a snap of herself holding an ultrasound photo and rocking a noticeable baby bump.

Baird, who hasn’t featured Volz on her Instagram page in the past, has kept a relatively low profile since leaving Southern Charm behind. While never a full-time cast member on the Bravo series, she made recurring appearances on the first 7 seasons from 2014 to 2021.

Baird surprised fans in July 2017 when she called off her engagement to Todd Baldtree two weeks before the wedding. She was seen vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, with Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder weeks later. Schroeder, 35, had recently split from Patrick Meagher at the time.

Nearly a year later, Baird opened up about why she called off her wedding.

“The main reason is I had temporarily moved to Greenville [in South Carolina] where his kids live and where his main residence is, which is about three hours away from Charleston. I just wasn’t happy. I wasn’t working. We had this vision that I would be able to do all this artwork, and it was just too chaotic,” she told The Daily Dish in June 2018.

Baird added that the breakup “wasn’t for lack of character,” and said she still had “a massive amount of respect” for Baldtree, who proposed to her in July 2016. However, accepting the reality of their split took some time.

“It was traumatizing for a couple months. But you get to a point where you can recognize somebody’s strengths, and you can recognize somebody’s faults, and they’re not your own. And I just value the things that I love about him, and I just choose to keep that close to my heart,” she said. “Obviously, it was heartbreaking. It probably did take me a good four months to start talking to him again. But we were engaged. We were about to be married. It was a big jump.”

Baird also had some friendship drama during her time on Southern Charm, often butting heads with costar Madison LeCroy. During a July 2019 episode of the reality series, LeCroy claimed she had heard from her then-boyfriend, Austen Kroll, that Shep Rose gave Baird chlamydia when they dated years prior. Rose, 43, and Baird both quickly shut down the rumor as false.

Baird also commented on the situation prior to the episode airing during an interview with The Daily Dish.

“What Madison said was very hurtful and untrue, and I feel as though it was clearly calculated, both directed at Shep and to me,” she said at the time. “I don’t think that Austen is innocent in the matter. They had both, unbeknownst to me, been harboring some underlying resentment toward me particularly.”

Despite the onscreen drama, LeCroy suggested during a December 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she and Baird had an understanding.

“Two crazy, drunk girls going at it. Maybe I’m just the crazy one, but it’s OK, she forgives me,” LeCroy said of Baird.