Back at the hospital! Teddi Mellencamp’s 5-year-old son, Cruz, broke his thumb while on a bike ride with his dad, Edwin Arroyave.

“Please explain to me how you’re with Daddy, you go on a bike ride, you fall down, you break your thumb and now you have to get a cast?” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 39, asked the little one in a Monday, August 3, Instagram Story video. “How does this happen? 2020, enough.”

The Bravo personality went on to show Cruz getting a neon green cast put on, which he can swim and play sports in, and his family members signed it. “Mommy loves you,” the Indiana native read. “High five. Thumbs up.”

The accident came days after the reality star’s 5-month-old daughter, Dove, had brain surgery after her lambdoid craniosynostosis diagnosis. Mellencamp said the procedure was “successful” on Thursday, July 30.

“It’s crazy how resilient kids are,” the accountability coach went on to say of her baby girl’s recovery on Sunday, August 2. “Dove is going into Day 4 post neurosurgery with both eyes open. The swelling went down, she passed all her markers and we have been sent home much earlier than expected. I am so grateful for so many things and feeling really blessed. We love you so much baby Dove and know you are going to live whatever life you dream of.”

Mellencamp, who also shares daughter Slate, 7, with Arroyave announced her youngest child’s diagnosis earlier this month, writing that Dove has “a very rare type of non-syndromic craniosynostosis, [which] occurs when one of the lambdoid sutures at the back of the head fuses before birth.”

The “Teddi Tea Pod” podcast host went on to write that she and Arroyave, 43, felt “so grateful to have an amazing team of doctors and surgeons who have caught this early and will be working on her.” She added, “Although we are filled with nerves as neurosurgery sounds scary, we have our faith that she will be OK.”