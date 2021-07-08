Baby makes seven? Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, already have four children, but fans want to know if they’re ready for another.

“This is the most asked question that we always, always get, if we’re gonna have more kids,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 29, said during an Instagram Q&A session on Thursday, July 8. “Do we think we’re gonna more kids? I would say we don’t think we’re gonna have more.”

DeBoer, 33, chimed in to imply that it hasn’t been ruled out. “But you know, if we do, we do,” he said. The former reality star added, “But yeah, who knows?”

The pair share Watson, 4, Layne, 2, and Walker, 5 months. Houska also shares daughter Aubree, 11, with ex Adam Lind.

Last year, the South Dakota native opened up about the criticism she faced after announcing her fourth pregnancy.

“There’s always the comments that are like, ‘She’s pregnant again?’” she told Entertainment Weekly in August 2020. “I think a lot of people still consider or think of us as being these young or teen moms. I was like, ‘I mean, I’m married.’ So … It just cracks me up. People just don’t realize that we are almost 30, I think, and married, and we’re not teenagers anymore.”

The esthetician made her MTV debut in 2010 on 16 and Pregnant and later appeared on Teen Mom 2 from 2011 to 2020. After so many years in the spotlight, she’s gotten used to people commenting about her life choices as well as her parenting skills. Her solution? Ignore it all.

“You shouldn’t [reply] because it’s bull crap,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in June. “Sometimes it’s nice to put people in their place if they’re saying something mean and you just want to say something back … but it’s always best to take the high road.”

Houska announced her plans to leave Teen Mom 2 in October 2020 after 10 seasons on the show. She later said she made the decision for the sake of her eldest daughter, Aubree.

“It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” she told E! News in May. “There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be [feeling] like she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”

During her Instagram Q&A on Thursday, one fan asked if she missed being on Teen Mom yet. She replied with a Boomerang of herself shaking her head and mouthing the word, “No.”