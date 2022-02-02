It’s nearly teen time! Jenelle Evans stunned Teen Mom 2 fans when she posed for selfies with her 12-year-old son, Jace, on Wednesday, February 2.

“He’s almost taller than me. #GrowingUp #MotherandSon,” the former MTV personality, 30, captioned an Instagram slideshow with the preteen.

Jace looked all grown up in the social media upload, smiling in a gray sweater and maroon jacket. The North Carolina native, for her part, rocked a yellow long-sleeve and a black beanie in the sweet shots.

The vlogger also posted a YouTube video of herself spending the day with her eldest child, captioned, “Jace was the only one we had on the weekend, so we decided to take him to a few special places and spent the day with him. We stopped by the Spice Store and also picked up some homemade chocolate downtown.”

The Teen Mom 2 alum welcomed Jace in 2009 with then-boyfriend Andrew Lewis. The Read Between the Lines author has been battling her mom, Barbara Evans, for custody of him, and she exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2021 that they “butt heads” over the issue.

Evans explained that while she wants “full custody,” she would “never” cut Barbara, 68, out of Jace’s life, saying, “I know in the past I’ve said that, but that was when I was young and mad. I see how important it is for Jace to have that relationship with my mom, no matter how much I dislike her.”

Evans is also the mother of son Kaiser, 7, and daughter Ensley, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith and husband David Eason, respectively. When TikTok trolls speculated in October 2021 that the JE Cosmetics creator was pregnant with baby No. 4, she clapped back.

“Y’all always comment something ignorant,” Evans said in the video. “That’s what a natural body look[s] like. And if you don’t like it, close your eyes and don’t open them again. Next time you breathe, don’t.”

In April 2019, Evans had tubal ligation surgery, which means she will be unable to expand her family further.

“I decided to get this procedure because I had a really bad problem of irregular bleeding, which led to ultrasounds then led to my OBGYN suggesting exploration surgery and tubes being tied,” the 16 and Pregnant alum said at the time, noting that she was “happy” with three children. “She told me my IUD made my lining very thin, which isn’t good. … In the long run, it was the best decision for my health and gave me a lot of answers to many problems I was experiencing.”