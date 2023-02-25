An edgy mom. Farrah Abraham celebrated her daughter’s 14th birthday by taking her to get her sixth piercing.

“HAPPY 14th Birthday! #snakebite & #earlobe piercing party! 6 piercings later #snakebitepiercings you match your snake 🎂,” the Teen Mom alum, 31, captioned a video of Sophia getting her lip pierced on Thursday, February 23. “Can you even eat your cake?”

After posting the clip, the MTV personality’s followers flocked to the comments section to share their opinions over her parenting choices.

“Y’all are wild thinking this is normal behavior between a mom and a 14 year old … all these piercings on her face are too much at 14,” one user replied. Another retorted, “As if you need 1 more reasons not to be mother of the year.”

Abraham, for her part, defended her decision and clapped back at her haters.

“I won’t be shaming my daughter, I LOVE and support Sophia 100 percent on who and what she wants to become,” she told In Touch hours after receiving the online backlash. “The mom shamers should recognize what some kids will grow out of and what they [will not]. That’s part of a teen journey as I don’t have my belly button piercing anymore.”

This wasn’t the first occasion that the reality star was criticized for letting her daughter get a piercing. In February 2022, she opened up about her reasoning for why she let Sophia get her nose septum pierced.

“I would rather it be by a professional, sanitized and clean, than my teen sneaking off and doing it herself and getting an infection,” Abraham told TMZ at the time. “To those who might feel it is inappropriate that my daughter got her nose professionally legally done, I’m all about being legal. We abided by the law. I am doing my best as a parent to make sure that she is healthy and happy, and I covered those bases. So, congratulations to Sophia. I’m wishing her the best in her teen years, and if she wants to get more piercings, more power to her.”

Along with the piercings, the Teen Mom OG alum exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2021 that she has given Sophia a talk on the birds and the bees since her teen has “gone through puberty.”

“Oh, my God. The world is speeding up on me. … When tweens go through puberty, they need to learn, first of all, about pregnancy tests. So I needed to let her know stuff because I am all about healthcare. And I am not about shaming,” she said at the time.

The Nebraska native rose to fame as one of the stars of 16 and Pregnant. During filming for the MTV reality series, Abraham’s partner at the time, Derek Underwood — who was also Sophia’s father — tragically died in a car accident before she gave birth to their daughter in February 2009.