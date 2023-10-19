Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is a mom of five — and she cosleeps with her two youngest kids.

On the Thursday, October 19, episode of her and Lindsie Chrisley’s “Coffee Convos” podcast, Lowry, 31, explained her reasoning for sharing a bed with her baby and her 3-year-old. Her 6-year-old son, Lux, also spends the night in his mom’s room.

“[Creed] sleeps in my bed, Rio sleeps in my bed, and Lux moves his nugget couch to my room and sleeps in the nugget couch in my room,” she told Chrisley, 34. “And so there’s three kids in my room right now. If I go one more night without sleep, I’m gonna lose my mind. I’m gonna snap in half.”

Lowry — who shares son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera; son Lincoln, 9, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin; sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez; and baby boy Rio with her current boyfriend, Elijah Scott — explained she was aware that she “could get bashed” for her explanation — but told listeners that her sons are “like a security blanket.”

“As much as I would love to have them out of my room, it is like a security blanket for me too,” she shared. “I just feel like, we just need each other. … because they’re only little for so long. The more that I hear there’s only 18 summers, I’m like, ‘Jesus.’ Like, Isaac’s almost 14. S—t flies by.”

Though Lowry documented her life as a mother for over a decade before leaving Teen Mom 2 in 2022, she kept her entire pregnancy with Rio under wraps — opening up about her youngest son for the first time earlier this month.

On Friday, October 13, Lowry revealed on her “Barely Famous” podcast that Rio’s birth was “traumatizing” for her, as he was immediately rushed to the NICU. Scott, for his part, remained calm.

“To me, [a NICU stay] is near death,” she recalled. “It was traumatizing for me, but for him. It was, like, he [just] went to the NICU [and] came out so fast.”

Lowry revealed she was also upset that Scott didn’t cry tears of happiness.

“He said that [it was] because we didn’t have time with him when he came out of my kitty-cat [and] that he had to go right to the NICU,” she explained. “I literally got to hold him for, maybe, three seconds before they took him to the NICU. And I was so upset [and] beside myself. It was so scary.”