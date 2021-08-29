She’s home! Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell welcomed their fourth daughter, and they got to bring the baby girl home from the hospital on Sunday, August 29.

“She’s home,” the Teen Mom OG star, 29, captioned his Instagram Story with rose and heart emojis. Tyler included a video of the newborn resting on a cushion and wrapped in a baby blanket. Though he didn’t reveal his daughter’s face, he showed off her tiny hands.

After giving followers a glimpse of the new baby, he panned the camera around the nursery to a family photo on the wall showing Tyler and Catelynn, 29, with daughters Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2.

The couple’s first child, Carly, 12, was adopted. Their journey from pregnancy to adoption was chronicled in 2009 on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. The duo married in August 2015 shortly after welcoming Novalee earlier that year.

The Conquering Chaos authors had a difficult journey to becoming parents for the fourth time. Catelynn suffered a miscarriage and opened up about the pregnancy loss in December 2020, writing via Facebook that she wanted “just … one more baby.”

The mother continued, “Is that too much to wish for/want? I pray that the Lord will bless us with one more. If not, I am absolutely grateful for the three healthy, beautiful girls that we do have. Infant loss/miscarriage grief is real. You are NOT alone, and I know I’m not either. Shuts [sic] hard sometimes. And that grief/sadness comes in waves and that’s OK.”

Three months later, the couple was delighted to announce their pregnancy. The pair revealed they were expecting a baby girl in February, though they had previously expressed a desire for a son.

“While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she’s healthy though that’s really all that matters,” the makeup artist told Celebuzz after finding out the sex of their fourth child.

Still, the Michigan native maintained that this will be the final addition to their family. “This is our last and final [baby], but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him!” the reality personality said.

The duo have not revealed their new daughter’s name yet. Tyler suggested the names for both Novalee and her first little sister. “Tyler told me about the name Vaeda and I fell in love with it! It’s from the movie My Girl, which is a movie that Tyler showed me years ago,” Catelynn told Us Weekly in March 2019 after giving birth to her third baby.