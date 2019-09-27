



Teresa Giudice knows that her four daughters need her amid Joe Giudice ’s ongoing deportation case.

“I have to,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, told Us Weekly exclusively when asked how she stays strong for her girls at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center’s Eternal Beauty book launch benefiting the American Heart Association on Thursday, September 26. “I have to.”

Last week, her husband’s request to return home to his family in New Jersey as he awaits a decision on his deportation was denied. According to court documents obtained by Us, he has now asked for an immediate release from a Pennsylvania Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detention center to his native Italy so he can earn money for his family.

The Bravo personality admitted that she and Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, weren’t in a good place “yet” following the development. “[We] are going through a really difficult time right now,” she told Us and other reporters.

The Standing Strong author ended on a positive note at the time, saying, “I had all these businesses and everything went crashing down. But, look, I picked myself right back up, and if anybody else is going through hard times, don’t worry about it. You will get through it. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. I do believe that. You’ve got to be positive!”

Joe was ordered to be deported to his native Italy in October 2018, five months before he finished serving his 41-month prison sentence for fraud and was transferred straight into ICE custody.

The Celebrity Apprentice alum, who served 11 months in prison in 2015, spent “one hour” visiting her husband for his 47th birthday in May, Joe Gorga told Us exclusively at the time. “[Teresa and her daughters] actually went to see him today, yeah,” the Gorga Guide to Success author, 40, said of the western Pennsylvania facility. “They’re able to get in! But it’s harder, it’s a tougher spot.”

Gorga went on to explain, “There are very strict rules. They can go back. It just takes time. A stay means you’re able to stay in the country but still in a prison while you’re going through the immigration. … It’s really, really rough. The girls are really hurt.”

Earlier this week, Andy Cohen told Us exclusively that he believes Joe Giudice got a “raw deal.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

