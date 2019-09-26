



Not her first rodeo. Andy Cohen knows Teresa Giudice can handle the Real Housewives of New Jersey documenting the difficult moments in her life — including allegations that she cheated on her husband, Joe Giudice.

“She’s been on the show for a long time, so I think she understands that whatever is going on we’re going to talk about,” the Real Housewives producer, 51, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Clio Awards on Wednesday, September 25.

While Teresa, 47, might expect her costars to bring up allegations that she had an affair on camera, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t get upset. According to Cohen, the Standing Strong author “gets close” to how angry she was when she flipped the table during season 1 of the Bravo series “a couple of times” during season 10.

Cohen added that it’s a great season because of the entire cast, which includes Teresa, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin.

“I feel like we had a few rough years in Jersey,” he admitted. “I feel like we got the cast really right and so that’s why we kept it the same and they’re all stars, all those women so it’s really good.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Us debuted the season 10 trailer, which teased the allegations that Teresa was unfaithful to Joe while he served the last month of his prison sentence.

“Who said I was cheating? That’s f–ked up!” Teresa screams in the supertease after Margaret accuses her of “cocktailing it up with some young guy.”

While Us obtained photos of Teresa cozying up to a New Jersey realtor named Blake Schreck earlier this year, her lawyer denied that she was having an affair at the time.

Joe, meanwhile, has been in ICE custody since March. The former construction business owner was ordered to be deported to his native Italy in October 2018 following his 41-month prison sentence for fraud. Joe, who shares Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, with Teresa, was denied his request to come home earlier this month.

Cohen, for his part, told Us that Joe got a “raw deal.”

“I feel bad for the guy,” he said. “He’s got all the girls here, I think he did his time and I think he got a rough deal.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo Wednesday, November 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Nicki Gostin

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!