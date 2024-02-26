Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols officially have three children under 3 years old.

Compono, 31, announced via Instagram on Sunday, February 25, that she gave birth to baby No. 3, sharing a sweet slideshow of her newborn daughter. “We would like to introduce Miss Carmella Jean Nichols, who came into this world on 2/24/24 at 11:45PM,” she wrote in the caption.

She continued: “Let me just say we only got to the hospital at 11:30 PM, where I was fully dilated and didn’t have time for an epidural 😅 A few minutes later there she was. What an experience 😅♥️ She weighs 7 lbs 2 oz and was 20 inches long.”

The Challenge alum announced her pregnancy in August 2023. “Baby number 3 coming in February!” she captioned an Instagram photo of son Anthony and daughter Liliana wearing “Big Brother” and “Big Sister” shirts, respectively, alongside a sonogram.

Compono and Nichols dated on and off for years after meeting on The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2 in 2015. They got engaged in December 2019 and tied the knot in March 2021. Their first child, Anthony, was born that September. After having a second wedding in April 2022 — their first ceremony was pared down due to the coronavirus pandemic — they welcomed their daughter, Liliana, that December.

Before getting married, Compono revealed her and Nichols’ desire to have a big family while explaining why they would “most likely not” appear on The Challenge again. “We want six kids,” she noted in a 2020 Instagram Story Q&A. “We have a lot of work to do after the wedding.”

Compono opened up about becoming a first-time mother in September 2021. “Zach got to see him before me while he held my leg and watched him come out,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “But when he was put on my chest and we both got to see him, it was amazing. We made this adorable little life. It’s truly the best feeling ever. We haven’t put him down once yet; we are completely obsessed.”

Nichols, meanwhile, applauded Compono’s effortless transition into parenthood. “There is nothing that Jenna has done thus far in motherhood that hasn’t impressed me,” he told Us. “She made pregnancy look easy; she barely skipped a beat. Watching her go into labor, and then deliver our son was the most impressive thing I’ll ever witness, and the happiest moment of my life.”

Three months before announcing their third pregnancy, Nichols came under fire for sharing on the “GOHT Pod” that he does not change his children’s diapers or get up with them at night. Compono defended her husband after fans called him out on social media. “Lol listen there’s more of these situations but no one will ever admit it,” she wrote. “All these people saying oh my husband does this blah blah. Well Zach cleans toilets floors bathrooms etc multiple times a week does their husbands do that?”

Compono added: “He also works a full time job and I’m a stay at home mom. Of course I’m changing most of them lol.. but no changing a diaper defines a father. Not being there for them, caring for them or any of that nope!”