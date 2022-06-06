Congratulations are in order! The Challenge alum Kam Williams has given birth to her first baby with fiancé Leroy Garrett.

Son Kingston Lee arrived on May 17, one day after Garrett’s birthday, according to E! News.

The pair met while competing on the MTV reality series The Challenge in 2018. They dated on and off before making their relationship official in 2019 and moving to Houston, Texas together in 2020.

“I’m so excited to start this journey with you, especially since it’s something new for the both of us,” Williams, 27, captioned a November 2020 Instagram post. “I didn’t know my life would’ve changed like this when I met you 4 years ago & I’m happy that it did🥰❤️. 🥂 to us and our new life,” the reality television star continued.

Garrett, 36, echoed the sentiments on his own Instagram page, writing, “Babe we did it 🙌🏽It’s official we’re moving to Houston👫🏽It’s so crazy, I’ve never pictured myself moving out of the city of Las Vegas, where I’ve lived for the last 9 yrs. But I guess when you find love, anything is possible.”

An April 30 Instagram story posted by fellow Challenge alum Nelson Thomas confirmed that Williams and Garrett are engaged. The video was taken at the couple’s baby shower. In the clip, reality television personality Kaycee Clark stood next to Garrett, saying, “So, future daddy and future husband. Leroy’s setting the bar [high]!”

The bride-to-be shared an Instagram reel highlighting some special moments with her fiancé to mark the occasion, writing in the caption, “The easiest yes I’ve ever said 💍💙.”

The lovebirds have been working hard to prepare for the baby. On April 10, Williams shared an Instagram video of her and Garrett learning how to perform CPR on a baby.

“Better safe than sorry 🤞🏽it’s crunch time in this third trimester & we want to absorb so much knowledge especially before our little one gets here 👶🏽💙,” the new mom captioned the clip. “I get so anxious when I think of being in a situation where I won’t be able to help our baby. This is just one of the few classes we are taking to get prepared & we wanted to share this moment to spread awareness & hopefully inspire everyone else to do this as well!” she continued.

The new parents first announced they were expecting a child in December 2021, just a few days before Christmas.

“We always give each other that best gifts that money can’t buy, & this is by far the best gift we’ve been able to give & ever receive 👶🏽🎁🎄❤️Feels so good to be able to announce & share that we are becoming parents,” Williams captioned an Instagram photo of her and Garrett cuddled up in onesie pajamas with her ultrasound photos.

