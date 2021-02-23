Positive pregnancy test! Zoe LaVerne announced on Monday, February 22, that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Dawson Day.

“You are going to be such a great daddy!!” the TikTok star, 19, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “I love you so much! Thank you for changing my life so much and making me the happiest girl on earth.”

The Indiana native shared a black-and-white photo of herself and Day, 20, sticking out their tongues. She also showed two positive pregnancy tests.

“Really excited to have y’all watch my baby grow,” the mom-to-be went on to write on her Instagram Story. “[The tests are] very much real. If y’all want me to piss on another one while live, lmk since you’re so interested.”

She also clarified that Day is “the father of [her] child,” urging her followers to “stop saying otherwise.” She referenced her controversial November 2020 kiss with Connor Joyce, writing, “Connor is 13. Nothing else happened besides a kiss. Stay in your own business. How would that even make any kind of since [sic]?”

The mom-to-be clapped back at mom-shamers hours later. “The amount of people that have the guts to talk s–t about an unborn child is so upsetting and so heartbreaking. Really shows the generation we are in … and how a lot of you weren’t raised very right!”

Day, for his part, wrote, “For the idiots talking s–t, I am the father. Zoe and Connor didn’t do anything to have a baby. That’s impossible. And if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all. That’s disgusting and a real low blow to talk shit ab an unborn child. It’s sickening. Please send positive vibes only.”

LaVerne wished the fellow Indiana resident a happy two-month anniversary in January. “Happy two months dork,” the social media star captioned a series of selfies. “I love you so much. Hope to see many more months with you.”

The following month, her boyfriend wrote in a post of his own: “Happy three months baby. Thank you for being the most amazing girlfriend any guy could ever dream of having. You’re perfect in every possible way. I love you so much.”