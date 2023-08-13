Tom Brady accompanied daughter Vivian, 10, to a Blackpink concert recently — and he couldn’t help but laugh at how he looked during the show.

“This is the most ‘dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert’ picture ever taken 😂😂😂,” Brady, 46, tweeted in response to a photo of himself grimacing during a recent show at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

It seems the retired football player isn’t a K-pop fan, but he loves spending time with his kids. He shares Vivian and Benjamin, 13, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Days prior to the concert, he raved about taking his little ones to Africa to celebrate his 46th birthday.

“What an incredible trip to the most amazing continent … Africa 🖤🖤🖤. It was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories,” Brady shared via Instagram on Tuesday, August 8, alongside several photos of Vivian on safari.

He continued, “This past week of my birthday I have had much time to reflect and be grateful for all the incredible blessings. I couldn’t imagine growing up as a boy in San Mateo that my life would become what it has … I’ve experienced quite a bit in the first 45 years I have lived, and what I have loved most is the people who I have shared the most life changing events with … my children, my family, my loved ones and friends and all of you have added so much to this incredible/adventurous life.”

Earlier this year, Brady exclusively told Us Weekly that it’s been “amazing” to watch his kids “growing right before [his] eyes,” emotionally and physically. “I have this wall in my house where I always mark off how tall they are on the different dates, and literally in the last two months, each of them have grown two inches,” he shared in June. “I thought they had a little growth spurt, so I measured them. I was like, ‘Holy s—t!’”

The former quarterback, who announced and finalized his divorce from Bündchen in October 2022, said he’s been learning new things thanks to his kids’ many different interests.

“There’s not a ton of things that we can all do at one time that everyone’s loving together, maybe watching movies and playing games and stuff like that,” Brady explained. “But everyone’s got a little bit different tastes, which is good for all of us.”

He added that each child has their own hobbies. “My [one] son loves music and he loves performance and, in a way, I’ve loved those things. I just haven’t necessarily taken a big part of those things,” Brady told Us. “My daughter loves riding hoses and just [getting] to see the joy that these kids have is the best thing for a parent.”