From model to mom! Toni Garrn is pregnant with her and husband Alex Pettyfer’s first child, she revealed to Vogue Germany on Friday. March, 5.

“I guess what it means for me is my life is definitely changing forever,” the Victoria’s Secret model, 28, said. “What was my very first reaction when I found out that I was pregnant? I think the first word that came to me was ‘finally!’ I was very, very, very excited.”

She also noted she loves waking up pregnant, telling the magazine, “I touch my belly right away, and I’m just super excited to have my little one inside me.”

The and the actor, 30, started dating in early 2019. In December of that same year, the Magic Mike star proposed.

“Some people marry their best friend,” the British star captioned his engagement announcement via Instagram in January 2020. “Some people marry their soulmate. I got both.”

Garrn added with a post of her own at the time: “Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever. He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is – so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you @alexpettyfer.”

The couple wed in October 2020 in Germany. The Beastly star shared a photo of “Mr. and Mrs. Pettyfer” via Instagram at the time, while the actress wrote, “Now you really get to call me wifey.”

Garrn has previously spoken about wanting kids, telling BUNTE in December 2020: “I love children more than anything and would have loved to have one when I was 10.”

Back in 2014 when Garrn was dating Leonardo DiCaprio, she told GQ that she was “ a family person.” The German model explained at the time: “I always wanted four kids. But we’ll see. We’ll start with one at some point, I don’t know. … I kind of know one day I’ll have responsibilities and not be able to [travel so much]. But I don’t have a dog. I don’t even have a plant. I have nothing to take care of, which I love.”

Garrn and the Oscar winner, 46, split in 2014 after one year of dating. She was also briefly linked to NBA player Chandler Parsons in 2015.

As for Pettyfer, the Stormbreaker star previously dated Emma Roberts in 2008 and got her name tattooed on his ring finger. He went on to date Glee alum Dianna Argon for less than a year in 2011 before proposing to actress Riley Keough the following year. After they split, Pettyfer dated model Marloes Horst from 2014 to 2016.