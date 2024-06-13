Tori Spelling won’t let online trolls get in the way of celebrating son Finn’s graduation from elementary school.

“And, just like that I have a 5th grade graduate,” the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 51, wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Finn, 11, on Wednesday, June 12. “Finn Davey, I’m so proud of you! Bye elementary school and hello middle school. I love you, chat!”

Preparing for unnecessary comments about her son’s outfit, which consisted of shorts, a baseball tee and sneakers, Spelling added, “Disclaimer to the haters: Dress code was shorts FYI [because] they had student/teacher kickball AKA sports day right [before].”

Followers were quick to congratulate Finn on his accomplishment, as well as defend his clothing from any naysayers.

“Comments towards children are OFF LIMITS…period. Congratulations to you on your graduation!” wrote one social media user. Another added, “It’s sad that you have to do a disclaimer for the haters. He’s a kid and should wear and look however he feels comfortable wearing.”

Along with Finn, Spelling shares four other children with estranged husband Dean McDermott: sons Liam, 17, and Beau, 7, and daughters Stella, 16, and Hattie, 12. McDermott, 57, also shares son Jack, 25, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

Spelling and McDermott, who wed in 2006, have been coparenting since their June 2023 split. At the time, McDermott surprised followers after posting and then deleting an announcement saying that the duo had called it quits.

It was later revealed that the date of his social media post coincided with the date of separation listed on the divorce filing, which Spelling initiated in March, citing irreconcilable differences.

However, after McDermott filed his own paperwork in May, he gave a different separation date than what his estranged wife had listed. In her filing, Spelling said the couple separated on June 17, 2023, but McDermott listed their separation date as July 7, 2023, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The Canadian actor also requested joint physical and legal custody of the couple’s five children while Spelling, in her filing, sought sole custody.

Despite their ongoing legal issues, Spelling and McDermott appear to be in a civil place in their relationship as they navigate their new normal – including their respective relationships with their new partners. (McDermott even defended Spelling against a social media user last month, calling his ex a “highly evolved and compassionate, loving person” after she liked an Instagram photo of him and his new beau.)

Though it is unclear when they started dating, McDermott has been linked to Lily Calo since October 2023. They made their relationship Instagram official in May.

Spelling, for her part, has moved on with advertising CEO Ryan Cramer.

“Tori met Ryan through work several months ago and she thought he was very charming and handsome,” an insider exclusively told Us in November 2023. “Tori is really excited about the new relationship and it doesn’t bother her that people say he looks a lot like Dean.”