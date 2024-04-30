Tori Spelling is open to expanding her family following her split from Dean McDermott.

“I’d love to have another baby. Oh, my God,” Spelling, 50, revealed during the Monday, April 29, episode of her “MisSPELLING” podcast after guest Sara Evans confessed she’d “love to be pregnant again” as well.

Spelling jokingly asked Evans’ husband, Jay Barker, if he would “impregnate” both of them, teasing that she’d need IVF to make it happen.

Spelling is already a mother of five. She and estranged husband McDermott, 57, welcomed sons Liam, 17, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, and daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12, before parting ways earlier this year.

Related: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Family Guide: Meet Their 5 Kids, More Tori Spelling and ex-husband Dean McDermott have their hands full with their five children. “With five, you definitely have to move as a family unit,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019. “There are times [when] Liam, the oldest, is like, ‘Mom, I wish it was just me and you […]

“I’m totally in menopause. But I’m so bummed,” Spelling explained to her podcast listeners. “I should’ve freezed [sic] my eggs.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum later confessed that she often thinks about egg freezing and more babies.

“I have this idea, it’s like a Lifetime movie idea, where a mother steals her kids’ eggs because she’s dating a younger man,” she said. “It’s called My Daughter’s Eggs.”

Evans, 53, then asked whether she could make a cameo in the fictional movie.

Spelling’s openness to having more children comes one month after she filed for divorce from McDermott after nearly 18 years of marriage.

Related: Celebrities Who've Opened Up About Freezing Their Eggs Halsey, Rita Ora, Olivia Culpo and more celebrities have opened up about freezing their eggs over the years. “When I tell people that, they’re like, ‘You’re 23, why do you need to do that? Why do you need to freeze your eggs?’” Halsey said during an April 2018 The Doctors appearance. “Doing ovarian reserve is […]

McDermott initially announced the couple’s split in June 2023 in a since-deleted Instagram post. He confirmed their separation that November, telling the Daily Mail that his issues with alcoholism affected his relationship with Spelling and their five kids. (McDermott is also the father of son Jack, 25, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.)

In Spelling’s divorce filing, she revealed that the pair officially separated in June 2023. Both Spelling and McDermott have moved on romantically with Ryan Cramer and Lily Calo, respectively.

Through all the ups and downs, the former spouses have remained committed to coparenting their children.

“They’re the best they’ve ever been in the last five years in terms of communication,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on April 1. “There is a friendship at their core.”

Both Spelling and McDermott are “more open and honest” now that they’ve broken up and aren’t “trying to hurt each other, knowing their kids have been affected by their breakup,” the insider said. “They’re listening to each other now. And they’re united for the first time in a long time and on the same page.”

Spelling has even gotten to the place where she’s open to walking down the aisle again with the right guy.

Related: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Ups and Downs Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been making headlines since their scandalous start. When the pair met in 2005, McDermott was married to Mary Jo Eustace, with whom he shares son Jack, and Spelling was married to Charlie Shanian. “It was love at first sight. I fell so hard … Then I noticed he had a […]

“I do love planning a wedding. J. Lo did it how many times? Four times? There you go. Sure,” Spelling said during an April episode of her podcast when asked whether she’d consider getting remarried. (Jennifer Lopez was married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony before tying the knot with Ben Affleck in 2022.)

Spelling teased that Elizabeth Taylor was also married time and time again, so “sure, why not” do the same thing herself.

Spelling previously married Charlie Shanian in 2004 before having an affair with McDermott and later marrying him in 2006. She confessed on the podcast that she doesn’t like being alone.

“You say this all the time. … ‘Be with yourself. Be happy with yourself.’ I don’t want to be with myself,” she admitted. “I haven’t been alone, honestly, I still don’t poop alone. Beau still stands there and stares and talks to me while I’m pooping. It’s like, I don’t know. I haven’t pooped, peed alone in 18 years. First it was Dean, then it was kids. I don’t know. I think I function better with people. Is that codependent? … Cool. Redefine it.”