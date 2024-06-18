Travis Kelce celebrated Father’s Day with “big guy” Ed Kelce.

The NFL tight end, 34, edited together an homage to his father, Ed, for Father’s Day and uploaded it via TikTok on Monday, June 17. “Happy Father’s Day big guy!!” he captioned the post.

The minute-long video showed various clips of Ed and Travis together. In most of the sweet moments, Travis and Ed are sharing a hug. Upon seeing the video, fans were quick to send well wishes to Ed on Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day Mr. Kelce you did amazing job with your boys,” one TikTok user wrote. Another added, “Mr.Kelce Thank you for us fans enjoying the laughter and talented men you have raised. The best football players ever.”

As Travis rose to fame due to his association with Taylor Swift (the two have been dating since September 2023), his family’s star also continued to rise. Ed, for one, has gushed over his younger son — he and Donna Kelce also share Jason Kelce — in various interviews over the years.

While Travis is not a father just yet, Ed did speak highly of the Kansas City Chiefs player in his role as an uncle to Jason’s three daughters, Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 15 months.

“It all revolves around the girls, the granddaughters, as you can imagine,” Ed said during a February appearance on Australia’s Today Show. “Who have, not surprisingly, both their grandfathers and their father wrapped around their fingers. They can do whatever they want. And they have their Uncle Trav wrapped around their fingers when he shows up.”

The Kelces are “centered on family,” Ed said, speaking of his trips to Philadelphia where Jason resides with wife Kylie Kelce. As expected, things are a bit different when the father of two travels to Kansas City.

“We’ve had some good barbecues out there and enjoyed it,” Ed continued. “He has a lot of friends that will show up. It seems like there’s always somebody from back home in Kansas City.”

Ed referred to his sons as “fortunate” when discussing their upbringing in Cleveland Heights, Ohio — and how neither of them have changed despite their fame.

“They have a very tight circle of friends that they grew up with that they see a lot,” Ed said of his sons. “People that have been important in their life that have helped shape them into the young men they are. They never forget that.”