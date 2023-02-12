Daddy’s girl! True Thompson proudly represented father Tristan Thompson during her school’s recent spirit day.

“Jersey day is my favorite day of the school year,” the athlete, 31, captioned snaps of his and Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter with the hashtag “mini me.”

The 4-year-old smiled while wearing a black and red Chicago Bulls jersey with a 13 on it — a replica of the one her dad wears during NBA games. The former Sacramento Kings player was traded to the Indiana Pacers for a brief period in early 2022 before signing with the Illinois basketball team in February 2022.

Thompson wore a brown tracksuit and smiled next to his daughter, who had her curls pulled up into a high ponytail and wore the jersey over black leggings and sneakers. Another photo showed him sweetly kissing her cheek.

True is one of Thompson’s four children. He also shares son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig, and Maralee Nichols welcomed their son, Theo, in December 2021. He publicly confirmed that he was Theo’s father after a DNA test in early 2022. His birth came weeks after Thompson and Kardashian’s surrogate conceived their son, who was born in July 2022.

The paternity scandal led to Thompson and Kardashian’s split ahead of their son’s birth. More than a year after their split, the Good American cofounder said she’s not dating anyone else yet. Though Us Weekly confirmed in June 2022 that she was seeing to a private equity investor, the two never took their relationship public and the romance fizzled out by the following August.

“Whos your man currently? you know im gonna get the deets! AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE,” one supporter asked during a Twitter Q&A with fans on Sunday, February 5.

“Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it,” the California native responded. “No but for real … No man right now … He’s in my prayers too ha!”

Though they are not together, she still supports Thompson through the hard times. The Canada native’s mother Andrea Thompson died of a heart attack in January.

“Khloé has no intention on getting back with Tristan but no matter what happens between them, he’ll always be the father of her kids, and her family,” a source exclusively told Us about the reality star’s relationship with Thompson.

The insider continued: “She’s able to remain amicable with Tristan and focus on coparenting, and the bigger picture because she’s a natural caretaker — she always has been. This situation is difficult on everybody, but she feels like the least she can do is make sure Tristan and Amari have support all around them.”