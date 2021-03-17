Prioritizing their marriage! Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, explained why they consider their sex life to be a “crucial” part of parenting on Monday, March 15.

“It’s part of connecting,” the Florida Georgia Line singer, 34, said during an episode of Hayley’s “Meaning Full Living” podcast. “Intimacy is part of a strong marriage, and, you know, a strong marriage leads to strong parenting. It’s important.”

The couple, who share Olivia, 3, Luca, 18 months, and Atlas, 5 months, had a “difficult” time with this aspect of their relationship after their youngest son’s birth in September 2020.

“[We began] making that a priority and just making time to connect,” the Grammy nominee explained. “Even if — I remember some nights we just didn’t have sex, we were like, ‘No, let’s just lay here and watch a movie,’ and just held hands or kind of held each other. Just a way to connect. We’ve been pretty intentional about it.”

As for Hayley, also 34, the Vogue Trip blogger called intimacy a “huge part” of their marriage, adding, “I think that’s something to talk about with parents because it’s hard. You’re emotionally exhausted in those early phases of parenting. You’re physically exhausted and all of those things, and sex is kind of the last thing you want to make time for. But it is important. And I think that’s something that we’ve tried to focus on. Sometimes when it has been a while, we’re like, ‘OK, we have to make time for this,’ because it is so crucial.”

The pair wed in July 2015 in Idaho after two years of dating. In September 2018, they described their date nights exclusively to Us Weekly.

“[They] could be anything from just being at the house to cooking dinner, to being in PJs, to this, I guess, getting all dressed up and having a fun night out,” the Idaho native explained at the time.

Tyler chimed in that they were “steadily working on” adding more babies to their brood. “You never know!” he told Us. “[We’ll] see what happens.”

In September 2020, the “Cruise” singer got a vasectomy. Hayley posted an Instagram photo at the time of the Georgia native holding a bag of frozen peas to his groin.