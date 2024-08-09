Vanessa Morgan’s daughter is already feeling the love.

Morgan, 32, recently welcomed a baby girl, her first child with boyfriend James Karnik, 33, and she took to social media to share the adorable gifts from her Riverdale costar Mark Consuelos and his wife, Kelly Ripa.

In an Instagram Story posted on Thursday, August 8, Morgan revealed an adorable newborn outfit gifted by the celebrity couple. The ensemble included a maroon and pink checkered dress paired with a cream sweater adorned with floral embroidery. The thoughtful set also featured a baby pink beanie, stockings, a sweater, and a pair of dark maroon shoes.

“Omg she’s gonna look so cute in this,” Morgan gushed, adding the teary-eyed and heart emojis. She also tagged Ripa, 53, and Consuelos, also 53, in the post.

Morgan, who is also mom to 3-year-old son River, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Kopech, kept her pregnancy under wraps until weeks before her arrival. She finally shared the exciting news on July 6, alongside photos from a maternity shoot, where Karnik lovingly cradled her baby bump.

“So in love with this man, our family of 4 coming this month. Surprise! Thank you, GOD,” she wrote.

Karnik later confirmed the baby’s sex in his own Instagram post, sharing the same photo in black and white with the caption, “Holdin BOTH my girls at the same time.”

Morgan, for her part, posted additional maternity photos with the caption, “My GIRL🌸.. can’t believe you’re gonna be here any day now.” She added, “River literally asks everyday is baby sister coming today!? He’s so excited to be your big brother. Me, Riv & your Daddy can’t wait to meet you.”

Morgan has yet to reveal the exact date of her daughter’s arrival, but she did share a video on August 1 that featured Karnik leaving the maternity ward with their newborn. The clip was set to an audio mix of Mary J. Blige’s “Family Affair” and a quote from The Summer I Turned Pretty where Belly says, “This is totally your look, Connie Baby.”

Morgan humorously captioned the post, “Fine, knock me up again, 😂🤰🏽.”

Karnik, clearly amused, responded in the comments, “Hahaha got me feeling myself,” to which Morgan cheekily replied, “Zadddddyyy.”

Prior to moving on with Karnik, Morgan wed Kopech, 28, in January 2020. In July of that same year, she announced her pregnancy, however, Kopech was absent from her social media reveal. It was later confirmed by Us Weekly that he had filed for divorce just before the pregnancy news went public. Since then, Kopech has remarried, exchanging vows with Morgan Eudy, and the couple has welcomed two children, son Vander and daughter Clover.