Vanessa Morgan finally confirmed her daughter’s arrival — and name!
Morgan, 32, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 21, to share the exciting news about her and boyfriend James Karnik‘s baby, writing, “Kaia Autumn Skye Born July 27th. Been enjoying all the baby snuggles these past 3 weeks with our angel. Beyond Grateful 🫶🏽.”
The social media upload included photos of Morgan and Karnik with their newborn. In one photo, Kaia is in her older brother River’s arms. Another snap featured Kaia in River’s lap.
Morgan welcomed River with ex-husband Michael Kopech in 2021. The former couple got married in January 2020 and she announced her pregnancy later that year.
Us Weekly subsequently confirmed that Kopech — who was missing from the social media announcement — filed for divorce just before the pregnancy news went public. After their divorce was finalized, Kopech found love with Morgan Eudy, with whom he shares son Vander and daughter Clover.
Morgan, for her part, moved on with Karnik. Earlier this year, Morgan announced that the couple were expanding their family, writing via Instagram, “So in love with this man, our family of 4 coming this month. 🤰🏽#2 🫶🏽 Suprise! Thank you GOD.”
That same month, Morgan reflected on the major milestone as she awaited her second child’s arrival.
“My GIRL🌸.. can’t believe you’re gonna be here any day now. River literally asks everyday is baby sister coming today!? He’s so excited to be your big brother,” she wrote via Instagram in July. “Me, Riv & your Daddy can’t wait to meet you!”
Earlier this year, Morgan gave rare insight into her past marriage and how it led her to Karnik.
“In the moment, it’s so painful. It’s almost like we idolize what our dream reality [was] from when we were a kid,” she said on the “Broad Ideas” podcast in March. “You mourn the future that never happened. You mourn the fantasy that you created, and that wasn’t the reality that was the best alignment for me.”
She added: “God saved me. I only saw the bigger picture now. You go through those two years of pain. I went through two years of pain.”
The actress recalled how she got to a better place after the breakup, saying, “Part of the biggest thing is that embarrassment. Not wanting to face that you have a broken family. You get married, you want to kind of have that fantasy and I think it’s almost like you feel disappointed to tell people that it didn’t work out, I’m going to be a single mom. I think that’s the beauty of life is that it doesn’t always go as planned and it’s the journey.”