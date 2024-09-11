Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is enjoying the first days with her newborn daughter, Sosa.

Kent, 34, took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 11, to share photos of her 3-year-old daughter, Ocean, writing, “Ocean’s selfies after meeting Sosa.” Kent uploaded several snaps of her eldest child making funny faces at the camera before elaborating on how she has adjusted to being a mom of two.

“For real though, Ocean is absolutely obsessed with Sossa,” she wrote. “It was love at first sight.”

The reality star noted that everyone in her life has been celebrating the milestone, adding, “We are all over the moon about the newest addition to our pod. I can’t wait to share all the moments of this new chapter and blessing in our life.”

Kent also offered a glimpse into how she has been bonding with Sosa. “I’ve been enjoying every second,” she continued. “Lots of skin-to-skin, lots of boobie time, lots of staring and thanking God.”

Earlier this month, Kent announced the arrival of her second baby, writing via Instagram Story, “Welcome into the world, my love.” Kent decided not to immediately reveal the name on social media though after realizing that her due date matched up with Beyoncé‘s birthday.

“Today is Beyoncé’s birthday. September 4th is her day,” Kent said in a prerecorded episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast one day before she gave birth to Sosa. “We can’t announce today. No one’s gonna give a s–t. It’s Beyoncé’s birthday!”

Kent became a mom when she welcomed daughter Ocean with ex Randall Emmett in 2021. After their high-profile split, Kent expressed interest in having more kids on her own.

“I will not even attempt to try and do it a different way. I don’t want another person involved,” she said about considering a sperm donor during a “Scheananigans” podcast episode in November 2022. “There’s such a high chance of it not working out, especially where we live. I’m not taking the chance. Like, I am so scarred from all of this s–t that has happened in my life.”

Kent subsequently documented her pregnancy journey after deciding to go through intrauterine insemination (IUI). “This is a monumental moment in my life. We are picking my future child, who is going to be a part of my life until I die. I want to take this science jargon out of it a little bit,” she said on an April episode of Vanderpump Rules. “I am trying to figure out little ways where I can look at this baby and go, ‘You were brought here out of so much love.’ It may look different but love is love.”

Before Sosa’s arrival, Kent teased that she wasn’t ruling out having more kids in the future. Kent revealed during a March episode of her podcast that she has “a lot of sperm left over” from her donor, “so we can always go for round three.”