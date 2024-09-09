Lala Kent has revealed the name of baby No. 2.

“Sosa Kent,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 34, simply captioned a black-and-white photo of her youngest daughter’s feet via Instagram on Monday, September 9.

Fans of the Bravo personality were quick to share sweet sentiments in the comments section of her post.

“Beautiful name!!!!! I love it! Congratulations on your new addition,” wrote one social media user, while another said, “Sosa is legendary [to be honest].”

Related: See Pregnant 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent's Baby Bump Album Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is ready to expand her family and welcome baby No. 2. The Bravo star had undergone intrauterine insemination (IUI) with a sperm donor to conceive her second baby. She previously welcomed her first child, daughter Ocean, in 2021 with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett. “I didn’t really tell [Ocean] in some big […]

Kent’s mom, Lisa Burningham, added, “Our sweet angel ❤️❤️ welcome to our pod.”

Kent announced earlier this month she had welcomed her second child, but explained on a prerecorded episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast why she was waiting to share the name.

“Today is Beyoncé’s birthday. September 4th is her day,” she said on the episode, which was released that day. “We can’t announce today.”

The arrival of baby Sosa comes nearly three-and-a-half years after Kent welcomed her first baby, daughter Ocean, in March 2021. (The reality star shares Ocean with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett. The pair split in October that year.)

Kent confirmed in March that she was pregnant with baby No. 2. “I’m expanding my pod,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her bare baby bump beside daughter Ocean.

In January, Kent revealed that she was planning to use intrauterine insemination (IUI) and a sperm donor to have another child.

Related: Lala Kent's Candid Quotes About Having Baby No. 2 Via a Donor Lala Kent has made her feelings about expanding her family clear over the years. The Vanderpump Rules star first became a mother when she welcomed daughter Ocean with then-fiancé Randall Emmett in March 2021. Kent, who got engaged to the director in 2019, offered a candid glimpse at the ups and downs during her pregnancy. […]

“It’s a road that I never thought I would be going down,” she told Cosmopolitan at the time. “I really saw myself in the cookie-cutter relationship and creating a family, but now that the universe has other plans for me, I’m so grateful this was an option.”

She added that the donor she chose “felt like [her] baby daddy” from the moment she found him.

As for her decision to speak out about the process, Kent hoped to inspire women in similar situations. “I felt this need to start talking about it because there are women out in the world who sit there and wait for a man to come into the picture and are just yearning for children even though there is another way to get pregnant,” she explained. “If you want children and are only waiting for ‘that person’ to come into your life, let’s talk about a different route that we can take.”

Related: Lala Kent's Dating History: From James Kennedy to Randall Emmett Since joining the cast of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent has candidly addressed the ups and downs in her love life. Kent’s dating history was a major topic of conversation after she joined the hit Bravo series in 2014. After flirting with Jax Taylor and James Kennedy, Kent hinted that she found love with a mystery […]

Shortly after confirming her second pregnancy, Kent spoke candidly about how she selected her sperm donor. She shared during a March episode of her podcast that “looks were probably the lowest on the totem pole for me,” adding, “And I hate to say it, but I also didn’t need them to be extremely smart because I’m not.”

Kent became pregnant after her first round of IUI, which she discovered in December 2023.

“I just could not fathom that I was having a second baby on try one. I thought I had a little bit more time to sink into like [becoming a mom again]. I really did,” she recalled. “And even my fertility doctor was like, ‘I feel like this was just more of, like, a meet and greet.’ It’s like, ‘Hey, nice to meet you. Here you go. Bye!’ It was so fast.”

Later that month, Kent revealed that she had “a lot of sperm left over” from her donor, “so we can always go for round three.”