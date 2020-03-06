Wendy Williams has a problem with Ashley Graham changing her son Isaac’s diaper at Staples last month.

The model, 32, shared a photo of herself kneeling beside her 7-week-old in the Sharpie aisle on February 28, writing, “S–t just got real! First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight! Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!”

Williams, 55, showed the social media upload on her show’s Thursday, March 5, episode, saying the New Model author “should have done something different.” The New Jersey native explained to her studio audience: “This is not cool. I don’t know why we have to know about it on your Instagram. This is not hot. Ashley, I like you, but this is sending a bad message. I don’t want to see this and I’m a mom.”

The Wendy Williams Show host went on to say, “She’s being mommy-shamed by me. … Why didn’t she take the baby out to the car? If you have a 7-week-old child, you’re watching the baby more than you’re watching where the Sharpies are and the reams of papers for your printer. When you see that baby’s face turn purple, you know what they’re doing. You leave the basket there, you scoop up the baby.”

While some of Graham’s followers criticized her diaper-changing decision, the Nebraska native received support from many celebrity moms. “That’s a Queen right there,” Amy Schumer commented on the photo, while Jordin Sparks wrote, “Been there! You go mama!”

The American Beauty Star host and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed their baby boy in January. “At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday our lives changed for the better,” the new mom wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time. 1.18.2020.”

She and the filmmaker, 31, tied the knot in August 2009. Graham debuted her baby bump on Instagram on their ninth wedding anniversary.